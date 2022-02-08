Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

