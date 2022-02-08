Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

