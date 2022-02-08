Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 79,781 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,781 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

