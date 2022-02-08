Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.34

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

