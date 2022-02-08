Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $160.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

PEGA stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -338.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

