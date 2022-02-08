Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,933,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

