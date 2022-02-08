Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $27.20. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 919,154 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

