Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Critical Comparison

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pengrowth Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.96 -$51.14 million $0.71 4.04

TETRA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Pengrowth Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

