PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.19 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

