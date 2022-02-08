Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 25,504 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 146,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,378,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,903,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

