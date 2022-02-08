Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,647 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

MRVL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

