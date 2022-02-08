Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

