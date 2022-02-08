Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,483.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,344.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 271.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,051.64 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

