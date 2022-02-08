Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $41.79 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,364,893 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,000. DiDi Global comprises 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DiDi Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 3.57 on Tuesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.33 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.35.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.