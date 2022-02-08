Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Personalis by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Personalis by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,468. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

