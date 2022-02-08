Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $10,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 79,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

