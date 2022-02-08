Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 84 ($1.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £163.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,521.97).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.