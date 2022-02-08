Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 1,049 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 85,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

