Petrus Trust Company LTA Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 5.3% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,821 shares of company stock worth $35,247,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.60. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

