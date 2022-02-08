Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $25.42 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,006 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 2.8% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 354,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $204,580,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NLOK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

