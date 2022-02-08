Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $201,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $419.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.29 and a 200-day moving average of $418.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

