Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $263,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

