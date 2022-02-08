Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $221,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

