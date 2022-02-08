Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €179.20 ($205.98) and last traded at €177.20 ($203.68). 3,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.80 ($203.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($182.18) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

