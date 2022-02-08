PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.