PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
