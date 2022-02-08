Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

