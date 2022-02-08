Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.