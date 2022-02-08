PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on March 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

