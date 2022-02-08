PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
