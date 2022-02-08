PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

