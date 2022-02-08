Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

