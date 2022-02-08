Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.69 million, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,755,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

