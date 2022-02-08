Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

