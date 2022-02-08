Piper Sandler Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

