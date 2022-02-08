Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

CVX stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 657,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,112,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

