Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

