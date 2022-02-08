Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.