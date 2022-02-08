Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of $846.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
