Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of $846.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.