PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of PJT opened at $63.32 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 69.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

