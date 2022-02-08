Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

