Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.
PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
