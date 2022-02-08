Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $143,848.09

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $143,848.09 and $772.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

