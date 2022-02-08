Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

