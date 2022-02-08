Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,154 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

