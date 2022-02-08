Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.30% of BlackLine worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,261 shares of company stock worth $12,048,544. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

