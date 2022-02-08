Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $62,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

