Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 216,021 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,021 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.13% of Option Care Health worth $49,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

