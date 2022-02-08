Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 22,914 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of Axon Enterprise worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 424,960 shares valued at $78,360,771. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

