PolkaFoundry Reaches Market Cap of $33.91 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $33.91 million and $351,501.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106531 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.