PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $13.43 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

