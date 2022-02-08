PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.97.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.90. 484,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.32 and a 52 week high of C$17.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

