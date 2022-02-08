Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 88.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.03. 13,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,958. Primerica has a 1 year low of $139.78 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

